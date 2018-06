2 shot in Humboldt Park while driving

Two men were shot early Friday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, both 25, were driving about 12:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Avenue when a vehicle drove up and someone inside shot at them, Chicago Police said.

One man was shot in his neck and taken to Norwegian Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other man was hit in his arm and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.