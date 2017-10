2 shot in Lawndale

Two men were shot Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men — ages 20 and 21 — were shot just after 10 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Roosevelt, Chicago Police said.

The younger man was shot in his right thigh and the older was shot in his left thigh, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Police said the men were being uncooperative with investigators and the circumstances of the shooting were not known.