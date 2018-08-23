2 shot in Logan Square

Two people were shot early Thursday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man and woman were getting out of a vehicle when a male walked up and fired several shots at them about 3:25 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Avers Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 34-year-old man was show in both legs and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was shot in the left foot, police said. It was not immediately known what hospital she was taken to or what condition she was in.

Area North detectives were investigating.