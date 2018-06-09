Man killed in Marquette Park shooting: police

A man was shot to death and another was wounded early Saturday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

About 1:40 a.m., two 25-year-olds were standing outside in the 7200 block of South Western Avenue when they were shot, according to Chicago Police.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, officers taped off a Harold’s Chicken Shack in the block and placed several evidence markers in front of it.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.