2 shot in South Shore

Two people were shot Saturday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

The pair were shot about 6:20 p.m. in the 6800 block of South East End, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

One male was shot in the back and another was shot in the groin area, police said.

Their ages were not immediately known.

It was not yet known what conditions they were in or where they were being treated.

No further information was available.