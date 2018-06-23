2 shot in Washington Park

Two men were shot Saturday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the Sout Side.

The two were standing in the park when shots were fired about 9:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Payne, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old was hit in the right thigh and left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized. A 28-year-old was shot in the chest and right arm and was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.