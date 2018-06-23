Two men were shot Saturday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on the Sout Side.
The two were standing in the park when shots were fired about 9:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Payne, according to Chicago Police.
A 21-year-old was hit in the right thigh and left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized. A 28-year-old was shot in the chest and right arm and was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.
Area Central detectives were investigating.