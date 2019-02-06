2 shot in Washington Park

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

They were shot at 7:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Calumet, according to Chicago police. A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his finger, while a 20-year-old woman was struck in her arm and grazed in the wrist.

They were both taken Provident Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.