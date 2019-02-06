Our Pledge To You

02/06/2019, 08:24pm

2 shot in Washington Park

Chicago Police block off 47th Street near Paulina after a vehicle drove on the sidewalk

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

They were shot at 7:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Calumet, according to Chicago police. A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his finger, while a 20-year-old woman was struck in her arm and grazed in the wrist.

They were both taken Provident Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.

