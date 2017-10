2 shot in West Englewood

Two people were shot Tuesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 8 p.m., a 23-year-old man and another male were shot as two other people began shooting at each other in the 1500 block of West 71st Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 23-year-old was shot on his left side and the other male, whose age was unknown, was also struck, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were not immediately known.