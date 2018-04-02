2 shot in West Garfield Park

A 17-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were shot Monday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The two victims were standing together in a vacant lot about 6:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Congress Parkway when a dark colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The boy was struck in his lower back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The 35-year-old was shot in his left hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.