2 shot in West Pullman

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two were shot at 6:03 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old was shot in the left side of the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition and a 26-year-old was shot in the right thigh and was taken to the same hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.