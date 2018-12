2 shot inside car in Lawndale

Two men were wounded by gunfire Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:54 a.m., the 18-year-old and 22-year-old were inside a car in the 1300 block of South Karlov when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.

The 22-year-old’s back was grazed by a bullet and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

The younger man was shot in the leg and brought to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized.