2 shot multiples times in Humboldt Park

Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 9:50 p.m., the two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 1200 block of North Spaulding Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 21-year-old was struck multiple times, and a 29-year-old was shot twice in his back and twice in his arm, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.