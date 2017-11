2 shot on Chinatown Feeder ramp

Two people were shot Monday night on the Chinatown Feeder ramp.

The shooting happened about 11:55 p.m. on the Chinatown Feeder ramp to the outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway (I-55), according to Illinois State Police.

Two males were injured in the shooting and showed up at Mercy Hospital, police said. They were both later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

As of 3 a.m., the ramp was closed to traffic while police investigated the shooting.