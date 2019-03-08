2 shot outside Sound Bar in River North

At least two people were shot early Friday when someone unleashed a hail of bullets outside Sound Bar in River North.

Shortly after midnight, paramedics responded to two males with gunshot wounds in the 600 block of North Franklin, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

They were brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said. One of them was in serious condition.

About 10 shell casings were scattered near the intersection of Ontario and Franklin, which is located in one of the city’s heavily trafficked entertainment districts.

Early Friday morning, dozens of young adults were seen filing out of the club as it appeared to be shutting down early.

Police didn’t immediately release details on the circumstances of the shooting.

Tyler LaRiviere contributed reporting.