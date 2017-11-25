2 shot, seriously wounded in Lawndale

Two men were seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 29 and 20, were on the sidewalk at 8:06 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence when two other males fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The suspects then ran away.

The 29-year-old was shot in the hand, arm, chest and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The younger man was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.