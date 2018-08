2 shot while driving in Humboldt Park

A woman and man were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The two were driving about 3:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Hamlin when they heard gunshots and realized they were shot in their arms, Chicago police said.

They drove themselves to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized, police said.