2 shot while driving in West Humboldt Park

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot Thursday in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 11:20 p.m., they were riding in a vehicle in the 800 block of North Keeler when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The boy was struck in the back and the man was hit in the abdomen, police said. Their vehicle then struck a pole. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.