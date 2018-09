2 shot while sitting on porch in Ashburn

Two men were shot while sitting on a front porch early Sunday in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1:49 a.m., the 29-year-old and 26-year-old were shot by someone driving down the 3500 block of West 80th Street, according to Chicago police.

They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized, police said. The 29-year-old was shot in both arms and the 26-year-old was shot in one.

Area Central detectives were investigating.