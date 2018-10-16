2 shot while stopped at red light in Lawndale

Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were inside a vehicle stopped at a red light when a dark colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 11:58 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Fifth Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 23-year-old man was shot in his left arm and a 27-year-old man was shot in his right hand. Both were taken to Loretto Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.