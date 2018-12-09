2 shot while walking in Illinois Medical District

Two men were shot Sunday evening in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The two were walking on the sidewalk when a white car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 5:32 p.m. in the 800 block of South Paulina Street, according to Chicago police.

One of the men, 18, was shot in his upper right arm. He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The other man, 20, was shot in his left hand and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.