2 sought for shooting 19-year-old man in Back of the Yards porch

A teenage man was wounded by gunfire early Thursday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1 a.m., the 19-year-old was walking to his porch in the 5200 block of South May when two males fired shots at him, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the right arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.