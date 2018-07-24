2 stabbed, 1 beaten during fight in the Loop

Two people were stabbed and one person was beaten Monday night in the Loop.

The three were walking on the sidewalk when they got into an argument with a group of three males who began beating and stabbing them about 11:40 p.m. in the first block of East Lake Street, according to Chicago Police.

A 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions had stabilized, police said.

Another man, 26, was beaten during the fight and was taken to the same hospital where his condition had also stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.