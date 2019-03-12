2 strong-arm robberies reported overnight on Northwestern’s Chicago campus

Two people were robbed in separate incidents early Tuesday on the Northwestern University campus in Streeterville.

A 54-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle at 12:11 a.m. in the 200 block of East Superior Avenue when she was approached by a male who pushed to her the ground, Chicago police said.

As she struggled with the person, another male approached and grabbed her purse, Northwestern University said in an emergency alert. They fled in a black SUV. The woman was uninjured.

In another robbery, a 28-year-old Northwestern law school student was knocked over about 4 a.m. in the 300 block of East Chicago Avenue as he walked down the sidewalk watching a movie on his iPad, according to the alert and Chicago police.

The student told investigators that two males exited a car, struck him in the face and took his iPad, the alert said. They continued to check him for more possessions and left in a vehicle waiting nearby. The student declined medical attention.

Northwestern University police were reviewing surveillance footage from the area, the alert said. The Chicago Police Department is leading the investigation.