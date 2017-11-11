2 suburban men charged in connection with North Side armed robberies

Two suburban men have been charged in connection with several armed robberies on Chicago’s North Side.

The robbers contacted the victims through an online app to lure them into a gangway, where they robbed them at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police. Nine robberies happened between Oct. 14 and Nov. 9, all in the 7600 block of North Bosworth Avenue.

Stephen Jackson, 25, and Trenell Kirkman, 28, were both arrested about 2:25 p.m. Nov. 9, police said.

Jackson, of Evanston, was charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count each of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a credit or debit card, and possession of a firearm with an expired Firearm Owners Identification card, police said.

Kirkman, of Blue Island, was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and one count of solicitation of a sexual act, police said.

Both men were scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday.