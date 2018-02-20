2 suffer smoke inhalation during Wheaton house fire

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Monday night at a home in west suburban Wheaton.

Fire crews responded about 8:30 p.m. to a call of a fire at the home in the first block of Danada Drive, according to the Wheaton Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming from a window on the home’s second floor.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, the fire department said.

The residents made it out of the home after being alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm, the fire department said. Two of the residents were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, the fire department said. The blaze, which does not appear to be suspicious, may have been related to an “electrical extension cord issue.”