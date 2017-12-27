2 taken to hospitals after crash on Kennedy at Chicago

Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night on the Kennedy Expressway.

Troopers responded about 9 p.m. to a crash in the express lanes of Interstate 90/94 at Chicago Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Paramedics took two adults to hospitals from the crash scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition and the other was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition.

Lanes were back open by 10 p.m.