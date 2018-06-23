2 teen boys charged with pair of Old Town robberies

Two teenage boys were arrested Friday evening and charged with a pair of robberies last month in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The boys, ages 13 and 16, were both charged with felony counts of armed robbery with a handgun and robbery, according to Chicago Police.

About 7 p.m. May 23, the boys walked up to a 40-year-old woman in the 1300 block of North Wells and struck her elbow before making off with her cellphone, police said. Minutes later, the duo walked up to a 26-year-old woman in the 1400 block of North Orleans and stole her cellphone at gunpoint.

They were arrested about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Hudson after being identified by investigators, police said.

The boys will appear in juvenile court, police said.