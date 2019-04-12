2 teen girls hurt in Waukegan shooting

Two teenage girls were shot Thursday in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers called for reports of shots fired about 5 p.m. near 8th Street and Prescott Avenue found the girls in the street with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from Waukegan Police Commander Joe Florip.

The girls, in their late teens, were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Florip said. One of them lives in Waukegan, while the other is from Gurnee.

Florip said the shooting was an “isolated incident” and there is “no threat to the public.”

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 847-360-9001.

