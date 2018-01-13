2 teenage boys charged in connection with 3 carjackings after South Side chase

Two teenage boys were charged in connection with three carjackings after police arrested them following a brief chase on the South Side.

Officers saw a Dodge Charger and a Land Rover driving erratically sometime before 2:10 p.m. Friday, according to Chicago Police. The Charger then crashed into a cement barricade in the 7500 block of South Lafayette.

A 17-year-old boy then got out of the Charger and ran into the Land Rover, which was driven by a 15-year-old boy, police said.

The vehicle was later found in the 8700 block of South State and then drove off to the 8000 block of South Michigan, where the two boys got out and ran away on foot, police said. They were both apprehended and taken into custody at 2:08 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Prairie.

A police investigation found that the Charger was stolen about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, police said. A 25-year-old man was approached by a male suspect who implied a weapon and demanded the vehicle. The Charger was stolen, and no injuries were reported.

The Land Rover was reported stolen on Friday after a 58-year-old man left it running and the vehicle was taken, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to vehicles, police said.

The 15-year-old was charged with theft and armed robbery in connection to an Oct. 30, 2017, armed robbery in the 700 block of West 15th Street, police said. In that incident, a 34-year-old woman was approached by an armed suspect who demanded her vehicle. She complied, and no injuries were reported.

The two boys identities were withheld because they are juveniles.