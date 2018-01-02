2 teenagers killed in Joliet shooting

Two teenagers were shot to death late New Year’s Eve in southwest suburban Joliet.

Aliyah M. Salazar, 17, and 15-year-old Victor J. Arroyo were in a car shortly before midnight Sunday night in the 900 block of Rosalind Street in Joliet when someone fired shots at the car, according to statements from the Will County coroner’s office and Joliet police. Both teens were Joliet residents.

They were taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where Salizar died at 11:45 p.m. Sunday and Arroyo was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Salazar suffered a single gunshot wound while Arroyo was shot multiple times, according to the coroner’s office. Both deaths appeared to be homicides, but final rulings on their causes and manners of death were pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at (815) 724-3020.