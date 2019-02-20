2 teens charged after crash on Dan Ryan in stolen vehicle

Charges were filed against two teenagers who allegedly fled from a traffic stop in a stolen car before crashing it Monday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

Officers saw a stolen 2017 Buick and tried to pull it over about 11 p.m., but the car sped off from the 5100 block of South Damen Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The car drove onto I-90/94, where it crashed into a guardrail near 45th Street, police said.

A boy and girl, both 16, were treated at Mercy Hospital and taken into police custody.

The girl was charged with a felony count of receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle, while the boy was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to police.