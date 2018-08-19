2 teens charged in botched armed robbery in Austin, 1 was shot

Two teenage boys were charged with the attempted armed robbery of a 28-year-old man who pulled out his own gun Saturday afternoon and shot one of the would-be muggers.

The boys, ages 15 and 17, were among a group that tried to rob the man about 3:25 p.m. in the 100 block of North Leamington, according to Chicago police. The man then pulled out a handgun and shot the younger boy in his elbow.

He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The three other males ran off. The 17-year-old was later located and he and the injured boy were taken into custody, police said.

On Sunday, police said the two boys had been charged with a felony count of armed robbery with a firearm but provided no additional information.

The man who shot the teen wasn’t charged, police said.