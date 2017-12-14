2 teens charged with fatal Park Forest shooting

Two teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder for a fatal shooting last month in south suburban Park Forest.

Kiante Albert, 18, was driving about 7:40 p.m. Nov. 23 on Sauk Trail near Lester Road when someone in another vehicle shot him in the upper torso, according to Park Forest police.

Albert was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, where he was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Park Forest, less than a mile from where he was shot.

Investigators later determined that the attack stemmed from “a verbal altercation that occurred at a local business minutes before the shooting,” police said.

Detectives identified the vehicle and the suspects inside, and arrest warrants were issued for two juveniles, ages 16 and 17, charging them each with first-degree murder. Police did not specify the suspects’ genders and said they do not live in Park Forest.

The 17-year-old was arrested Dec. 4 “as a result of an unrelated incident in Merrillville, Indiana,” police said. The 16-year-old was arrested Dec. 10 at a hotel in Houston, Texas. Their extradition to Illinois is pending.