2 teens charged with striking woman on Red Line train

Two teenagers were charged after allegedly striking a woman during a fight on a CTA Red Line train Saturday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

About 3:20 p.m., a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy allegedly struck a 28-year-old woman multiple times after the three got into a verbal altercation on a CTA Red Line train about 3:20 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The teens were taken into custody at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station located at 138 West Cermak Road after the woman identified them as the people who attacked her, police said.

The boy and girl were each charged with misdemeanor battery, police said.

The woman declined medical treatment and was in good condition, police said.