02/22/2019, 02:56am

2 teens injured, in custody after crashing carjacked vehicle on S. Side: police

By Alice Yin
Two teenage boys were arrested after crashing a stolen car, injuring themselves and another driver, late Thursday on the South Side, police said.

At 11:32 p.m., the boys, ages 15 and 16, carjacked a 31-year-old woman in the 1400 block of East Marquette Road in Woodlawn, according to Chicago police. One of them pointed a handgun at her as she was about to get out of her 2013 blue Volkswagen Passat, and the two fled west on Marquette Road.

Chicago police investigate a vehicle crash Friday morning inthe 7000 block of South Stoney Island, in the South Shore neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

With the 16-year-old at the wheel, the teens then sped east on 70th Street until striking a 2009 black Lincoln MKS that was going south on South Stony Island Avenue, police said.

The 16-year-old was found pinned inside the Volkswagen and had to be pulled out, police said. He and the 15-year-old were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The 63-year-old man driving the Lincoln MKS was also taken there in serious-to-critical condition, the fire department said.

Police said the two teens were released from the hospital in good condition and taken into custody Friday morning. Charges are pending.

