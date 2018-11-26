2 teens shot, 1 critically wounded, while standing on corner in Englewood

Two teenage boys were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Monday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 6:11 p.m., the 17-year-olds were standing on a corner in the 5700 block of South Wentworth when someone walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

One of the boys was struck in his chest and back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The other suffered gunshot wounds to his buttocks and abdomen, police said. His condition was stabilized at the same hospital.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.