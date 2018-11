2 teens shot during drive-by attack in West Garfield Park

Two teenage boys were shot late Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:56 p.m., the two 17-year-olds were walking in the 100 block of North Kildare when they were struck by bullets from a shooter inside a passing dark sedan, according to Chicago police.

One was shot in the foot, and the other was hit in the leg, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.