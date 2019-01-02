2 teens shot on Near West Side

Two teenagers were shot Wednesday evening on the Near West Side.

The two 17-year-olds were shot about 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

One was shot in their upper body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The other was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital, where their condition was stabilized, police said.

Neither of their genders were immediately known.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t yet known. Area Central detectives were investigating.