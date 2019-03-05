2 teens wounded in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

Two teenage boys were shot during a drive-by attack Tuesday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn community.

The boys, both 17, were standing at the edge of an alley about 3:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Western when two males drove up in a vehicle, according to Chicago police. One of the males then rolled down his window and started shooting.

One of the boys suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, while the other was struck in the right leg, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.