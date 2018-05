2 teens wounded in Fernwood shooting

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boys, ages 15 and 16, were shot about 10:30 a.m. in the 9900 block of South Parnell, according to Chicago Police.

The older boy was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to his right forearm and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital. Both of their conditions had stabilized.