2 teens wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boys, ages 15 and 17, were standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when he heard gunshots, Chicago police said.

The older boy was struck in the abdomen, and the 15-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head. They both took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.