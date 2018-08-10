Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The boys, ages 15 and 17, were standing on a sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when he heard gunshots, Chicago police said.
The older boy was struck in the abdomen, and the 15-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head. They both took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.