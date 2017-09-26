2 vehicle thefts reported in Armour Square

Police are warning South Side residents of two recent vehicle thefts this week in the Armour Square neighborhood.

A man broke into parked vehicles on the same block and stole personal belongings from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first theft happened at 4 p.m. Sunday and the second between 9:45 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Both cars were parked in the 200 block of West 31st Street.

The offender was described as a 20 to 25-year-old black man with a medium complexion, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 and weighing between 170 to 180 pounds with black hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.