2 wanted for kidnapping 12-year-old girl in Gage Park

Police are looking for the men who kidnapped a 12-year-old girl Thursday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

She was in the area of the 3200 block of West 53rd Street around 3 p.m. when a man grabbed her and forced her into a van, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The man spoke to the girl before he jumped in the passenger seat and told the driver to leave the scene, police said. The child managed to leave the van “after a brief period of time.”

The suspect who grabbed the girl is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 35, standing 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, with small brown eyes, a thick beard and a mustache. He was wearing all black clothing.

The driver is described as a male wearing all black clothing in a white van with sliding doors and small windows.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

