2 women, 71 and 44, critically hurt in crash on Dan Ryan

Two women were critically injured Sunday morning when a semitrailer collided with two vehicles on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. in the local southbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 59th Street, according to Illinois State Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. The circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately known.

Two women, ages 71 and 44, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition, Fire Media Affairs said.

As of 12:25 p.m., all local southbound lanes remained closed as officials worked to relocate the damaged vehicles, state police said.