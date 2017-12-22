2 women injured in Belmont Central hit-and-run

Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday night as they crossed a street in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The women, ages 66 and 73, were walking in the crosswalk at Belmont and Mason when a westbound dark-colored Lincoln crashed into them and drove off, according to Chicago Police.

The younger woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with head injuries, and the older woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with a broken leg, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.