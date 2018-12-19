2 women killed in separate throat slashings Wednesday evening, police say

Two women died by throat slashing Wednesday evening in apparently separate incidents on opposite sides of the city, according to police.

The first woman died after her throat was cut about 4:20 p.m. in the rear gangway of a home in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

She was taken from the 1200 block of North Kildare Avenue to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died, according to police.

The other woman was killed in an apparently domestic-related slashing in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 41-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive about 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 119th Street, police said. She had a laceration to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were investigation both incidents as homicides, police said. No one was in custody Wednesday night for either case.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately released details on the deaths.