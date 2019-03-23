2 women robbed at gunpoint in Streeterville

Two women were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday in the Streeterville neighborhood.

They were sitting in a vehicle in the 900 block of North Dewitt Place at 1 a.m. when two men approached them and opened the car doors, Chicago police said.

One of the men showed a handgun and stole a purse, police said. Both men, in their early 20s, left in a dark-colored SUV.

The women, ages 24 and 25, were uninjured, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.