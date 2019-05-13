2 women robbed, pistol-whipped in Lake View: police

Two 26-year-old women were robbed Sunday in Lake View on the North Side.

About midnight, they were walking in the 1200 block of West Roscoe Street when two males wearing black hooded sweatshirts, blue jeans and ski masks rushed towards them, Chicago police said. The masked suspects ordered the women to the ground.

The women told officers that one of the robbers took out a handgun and hit them both in the face with it, police said. The suspects stole a cellphone and a purse.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

