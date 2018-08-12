2 women robbing drivers at gunpoint in River North

Police are warning residents of two women robbing drivers in their vehicles in the River North neighborhood on the North Side.

In three incidents, the women were picked up in a vehicle believed to be a ride-share and robbed the driver at gunpoint, according to Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

On August 5 in the first block of West Hubbard Street;

On July 22 in the 600 block of North Franklin Street;

On June 30 in the first block of West Hubbard Street.

All of the incidents occurred in the early morning, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.