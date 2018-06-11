2 women shot by man they were arguing with in West Englewood

Two women were shot early Monday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2 a.m., the women, ages 31 and 33, were arguing with a man they knew outside in the 6500 block of South Oakley Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The man then pulled out a handgun and shot the women in their legs, police said. The older woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her left leg. The younger woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to her right leg. Their conditions had stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.